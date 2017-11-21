Candidates announced for City of Cape Girardeau Council

The City Council of Cape Girardeau's filing period has ended for those running in the election on April 3, 2018.

The city is left with five candidates and one contested race. Individuals who wish to announce their write-in candidacy still have a chance but their names will not be on the ballot.

Mayor: Ward 5 Representative Bob Fox

Ward 1: Dan Pearson

Ward 2: Incumbent Shelly Moore

Ward 6: Stacy Kinder.

In April, elected council members will then take their place on the Council immediately at meetings and the annual budget planning session. If Bob Fox is elected Mayor, the appointment of a new representative in Ward 5 will be among the first orders of business.

The next election in wards 3, 4, and 5 will be in 2020. Cape Girardeau residents can find their elected official’s information at cityofcape.org/citycouncil. More election process and contacts can be found at cityofcape.org/elections.

