Suspect on the run from sheriff's department, last seen in Benton, MO

A man is currently running from officers with the Scott County Sheriff department.

According to the department, officers attempted to stop a Black Ford Escape with Tennessee plates near mile maker 82 along I-55 Tuesday morning on November 21.

The vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit began. The driver got off the interstate on Highway 77 in Benton, Missouri and attempted to cross a field in the vehicle.

The driver crashed into a ditch and fled on foot. This happened behind the Dollar General in Benton.

Officials found that the vehicle had been stolen out of Savannah Tennessee.

The suspect is still on the run but is not considered to be armed and dangerous.

