When you shop local, you are helping businesses right here in the Heartland, and that helps our communities and neighborhoods.
“Shop Local in the Heartland” is a program filled with great gift ideas from some of the Heartland’s finest businesses.
Sit back and enjoy the half-hour show, hosted by Heartland Weekend’s Nichole Cartmell starting Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE to take a closer look at the businesses featured in this year's show.
Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android
Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.