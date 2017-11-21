KSP 'Cram the Cruiser' Holiday food drive

The Kentucky State Police are set to kick-off their 8th annual “Cram The Cruiser” holiday food drive on Nov. 22.

The food campaign will run through Dec. 11.



Suggested donations include non-expired: canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices.



The food will be distributed to local shelters, churches or other organizations in the areas where they were donated.



Last year, 339,656 pounds of food were donated from individuals, businesses, school groups, social clubs, scout troops and civic organizations throughout the state.

Donations can be put in the designated cruisers, dropped off at any State Police post or given to one of your area Troopers.

Click here to see a video about the Cram The Cruiser program.

