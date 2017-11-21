Acute Hepatitis A outbreak reported in a number of KY counties

Sigmoidoscopy, an alternative to colonoscopy, may help one gender more than the other, new research shows.
Fitness buffs who push themselves to the limit during workouts might slightly increase their risk of developing amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a new study suggests.
In the wake of an E. coli outbreak that has made more than 50 people in 16 states sick, Americans are now being warned to toss out any romaine lettuce they might have bought in a grocery store.
Older adults, drink up. You need plenty of water during exercise so your brain gets the full benefits of working out, researchers say.
There are differences in the brains of athletes who play contact sports and those who play noncontact sports, according to researchers.
Medicare will require hospitals to post prices online and make electronic medical records more readily available to patients.
Colorado, Georgia, and South Dakota are the latest states to report people sick from the E. coli outbreak.
There is an investigation into a multi-state cluster of E. coli infections linked to chopped romaine lettuce.
Indiana health officials are advising residents to get vaccinated for hepatitis A if their summer plans include visits to Kentucky or Michigan.
Kentucky officials say three deaths have now been reported in a hepatitis A outbreak in six counties.
There's an extra bonus to marriage for melanoma patients: New research says they tend to be diagnosed in earlier more treatable stages than patients who are unmarried, widowed or divorced.
Of the three who were wrongly diagnosed with cancer, two underwent lumpectomies and radiation treatments.
Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau is now offering the LINX Reflux Management System procedure for those who suffer from acid reflux.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health is recommending hepatitis A vaccinations for everyone in six counties associated with an outbreak of the illness.
New research suggests that many more lung cancer patients may benefit from treatments that boost the immune system, which have scored some of their biggest wins until now in less common forms of the disease.
