2 sentenced to prison from Gallatin Co., IL

2 sentenced to prison from Gallatin Co., IL

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
GALLATIN COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A man and woman charged earlier this month were sentenced to prison.

Erica L. Wilson of Shawneetown, Illinois pleaded guilty theft over $500 under a negotiated plea agreement Nov. 20 in front of Judge Thomas Foster.

Wilson was sentenced to a term of three-years in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a one-year term of parole to be served upon her release.

Wilson was also ordered to pay court costs, fees, assessments, and $6,300 in restitution.

Alexander L. Fillingim of Ridgway, Illinois pleaded guilty under a negotiated plea agreement for the offense of burglary.

Fillingim was sentenced to a term of four-years and six-months in the Illinois Department of Corrections with a two-year term of parole to be served upon his release.

Fillingim was ordered to pay court costs, fees, assessments and $900 in restitution.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department, Shawneetown Police Department and the Ridgway Police Department all assisted one another in the investigation of these cases and execution of the search and arrest warrants.

The cases were prosecuted by the Gallatin County State’s Attorney Doug Dyhrkopp.

