Natural gas rates to go up for some MO customers

Liberty Utilities customers will see natural gas rates go up beginning December 1.

Residential customers currently pay approximately $0.29 per hundred cubic feet of natural gas in the Southeast District. Under this filing, the rate will increase to approximately $0.55 per hundred cubic feet, an increase of approximately $0.26 per hundred cubic feet.

Liberty Utilities serves Southeast District customers in the Missouri counties of Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne.

The Actual Cost Adjustment (ACA) factor tracks any over or under collection of actual natural gas costs over a 12 month period. The net balances are either refunded or collected the next year.

Liberty Utilities serves approximately 53,360 natural gas customers in Missouri.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.