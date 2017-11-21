Some Heartland players named to OVC Football Honors - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Some Heartland players named to OVC Football Honors

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Ohio Valley Conference) (Source: Ohio Valley Conference)
The Ohio Valley Conference announced its All-Conference football team.

Several Heartland players were named, including ones from Southeast Missouri State University, Murray State University and University of Tennessee Martin.

2017 OVC Football Award Winners:

  • OVC Offensive Player of the Year: Roc Thomas (RB), Jacksonville State
  • OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Darius Jackson (DE), Jacksonville State
  • OVC Freshman of the Year: Jeremiah Oatsvall (QB), Austin Peay
  • Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year: Will Healy, Austin Peay

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

  • QB - Bryant Horn, Jacksonville State    
  • RB - Roc Thomas, Jacksonville State
  • RB - Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri
  • WR -  Dontez Byrd, Tennessee Tech
  • WR - Jordon Gandy, Murray State
  • TE - Dan Paul, Eastern Kentucky
  • C - Tyler Scozzaro, Jacksonville State
  • OG - B.J. Autry, Jacksonville State
  • OG - Austin Askin, Eastern Illinois
  • OT - Justin Lea, Jacksonville State
  • OT - Dylan Cline, Jacksonville State

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

  • DL - Darius Jackson, Jacksonville State
  • DL - Jaison Williams, Austin Peay
  • DL - Kendall Donnerson, Southeast Missouri
  • DL - Ebenezer Ogundeko, Tennessee State
  • LB - Chris Collins, Tennessee State
  • LB - Jonathan Hagler, Jacksonville State
  • LB - Gunnar Scholato, Austin Peay
  • DB - Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State
  • DB - D’Montre Wade, Murray State
  • DB - Siran Neal, Jacksonville State
  • DB - Kahlid Hagens, UT Martin

FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS

  • K - Lane Clark, Tennessee State
  • P - Keith Wrzuszczak, Eastern Kentucky
  • RS - Kyran Moore, Austin Peay

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

  • QB - Jeremiah Oatsvall, Austin Peay
  • RB - Ladarius Galloway, UT Martin
  • RB - Isaiah Johnson, Eastern Illinois
  • WR - Ryan Markush, Eastern Kentucky
  • WR - Patrick Smith, Tennessee State
  • TE - Trae Barry, Jacksonville State
  • C - Louis Vailopa, Eastern Illinois
  • OG - Ryan Rockensuess, Austin Peay
  • OG - Darius Anderson, Jacksonville State
  • OT - Kyle Anderton, Austin Peay
  • OT - Drew Forbes, Southeast Missouri

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

  • DL - Luder Jean Louis, Eastern Kentucky
  • DL - David Johnson, Eastern Illinois
  • DL - Randy Robinson, Jacksonville State
  • DL - Jason Morrow, Tennessee State
  • DL - Jay Murphy, UT Martin
  • LB - Joel McCandless, Jacksonville State
  • LB - Zach Hall, Southeast Missouri
  • LB - James Gilleylen, UT Martin
  • LB - Nick Horne, Eastern Illinois
  • DB - Tae Martin, UT Martin
  • DB - Kobie Grace, Eastern Kentucky
  • DB - Vincent Sellers, Tennessee State
  • DB - Bradley Dewberry, Eastern Illinois 

SECOND-TEAM SPECIALISTS

  • K - Cade Stinnett, Jacksonville State
  • P - Gabriel Vicente, Murray State
  • P - Nick Madonia, Tennessee Tech
  • RS - LJ Scott, Eastern Kentucky
  • RS - Peyton Logan, UT Martin

ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM

  • OT - Kyle Anderton, Austin Peay
  • QB - Jeremiah Oatsvall, Austin Peay
  • RB - Ahmaad Tanner, Austin Peay.
  • WR - Alexander Hollins, Eastern Illinois
  • RS/RS - LJ Scott, Eastern Kentucky
  • RB - Tramel Terry, Jacksonville State.
  • QB - Shuler Bentley, Murray State
  • K - Gabriel Vicente, Murray State
  • RB - Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri
  • DB - Vincent Sellers, Tennessee State
  • RB - Ladarius Galloway, UT Martin
  • RS/RS - Peyton Logan, UT Martin

