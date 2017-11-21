Some Heartland players named to OVC Football Honors

(Source: Ohio Valley Conference) (KFVS) -
The Ohio Valley Conference announced its All-Conference football team.
Several Heartland players were named, including ones from Southeast Missouri State University, Murray State University and University of Tennessee Martin.
2017 OVC Football Award Winners:
- OVC Offensive Player of the Year: Roc Thomas (RB), Jacksonville State
- OVC Defensive Player of the Year: Darius Jackson (DE), Jacksonville State
- OVC Freshman of the Year: Jeremiah Oatsvall (QB), Austin Peay
- Roy Kidd OVC Coach of the Year: Will Healy, Austin Peay
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
- QB - Bryant Horn, Jacksonville State
- RB - Roc Thomas, Jacksonville State
- RB - Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri
- WR - Dontez Byrd, Tennessee Tech
- WR - Jordon Gandy, Murray State
- TE - Dan Paul, Eastern Kentucky
- C - Tyler Scozzaro, Jacksonville State
- OG - B.J. Autry, Jacksonville State
- OG - Austin Askin, Eastern Illinois
- OT - Justin Lea, Jacksonville State
- OT - Dylan Cline, Jacksonville State
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
- DL - Darius Jackson, Jacksonville State
- DL - Jaison Williams, Austin Peay
- DL - Kendall Donnerson, Southeast Missouri
- DL - Ebenezer Ogundeko, Tennessee State
- LB - Chris Collins, Tennessee State
- LB - Jonathan Hagler, Jacksonville State
- LB - Gunnar Scholato, Austin Peay
- DB - Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville State
- DB - D’Montre Wade, Murray State
- DB - Siran Neal, Jacksonville State
- DB - Kahlid Hagens, UT Martin
FIRST-TEAM SPECIALISTS
- K - Lane Clark, Tennessee State
- P - Keith Wrzuszczak, Eastern Kentucky
- RS - Kyran Moore, Austin Peay
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
- QB - Jeremiah Oatsvall, Austin Peay
- RB - Ladarius Galloway, UT Martin
- RB - Isaiah Johnson, Eastern Illinois
- WR - Ryan Markush, Eastern Kentucky
- WR - Patrick Smith, Tennessee State
- TE - Trae Barry, Jacksonville State
- C - Louis Vailopa, Eastern Illinois
- OG - Ryan Rockensuess, Austin Peay
- OG - Darius Anderson, Jacksonville State
- OT - Kyle Anderton, Austin Peay
- OT - Drew Forbes, Southeast Missouri
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
- DL - Luder Jean Louis, Eastern Kentucky
- DL - David Johnson, Eastern Illinois
- DL - Randy Robinson, Jacksonville State
- DL - Jason Morrow, Tennessee State
- DL - Jay Murphy, UT Martin
- LB - Joel McCandless, Jacksonville State
- LB - Zach Hall, Southeast Missouri
- LB - James Gilleylen, UT Martin
- LB - Nick Horne, Eastern Illinois
- DB - Tae Martin, UT Martin
- DB - Kobie Grace, Eastern Kentucky
- DB - Vincent Sellers, Tennessee State
- DB - Bradley Dewberry, Eastern Illinois
SECOND-TEAM SPECIALISTS
- K - Cade Stinnett, Jacksonville State
- P - Gabriel Vicente, Murray State
- P - Nick Madonia, Tennessee Tech
- RS - LJ Scott, Eastern Kentucky
- RS - Peyton Logan, UT Martin
ALL-NEWCOMER TEAM
- OT - Kyle Anderton, Austin Peay
- QB - Jeremiah Oatsvall, Austin Peay
- RB - Ahmaad Tanner, Austin Peay.
- WR - Alexander Hollins, Eastern Illinois
- RS/RS - LJ Scott, Eastern Kentucky
- RB - Tramel Terry, Jacksonville State.
- QB - Shuler Bentley, Murray State
- K - Gabriel Vicente, Murray State
- RB - Marquis Terry, Southeast Missouri
- DB - Vincent Sellers, Tennessee State
- RB - Ladarius Galloway, UT Martin
- RS/RS - Peyton Logan, UT Martin
