Carterville PD, ISP to distribute child seats

Carterville Police Department has announced that they have received a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation that will allow for the distribution of car seats at no cost to local caregivers.

Starting in December, the Police Department will host a minimum of one class a month depending on the need.

Parents and caregivers will be required to attend an educational presentation, and then properly install the brand new seat they will be provided at no cost.

Donations will be accepted. For more information or to register for a class, please call 985-4853 and be prepared to provide your child’s age, height and weight.

The police department is operating as a fitting station. That means that if you already have a safety seat but have questions about or need help with the proper installation, you can make an appointment with a technician to have the installation checked.