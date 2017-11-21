CARE: State Trooper every 20 miles on IL, MO interstates - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CARE: State Trooper every 20 miles on IL, MO interstates

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol) (Source: Missouri State Highway Patrol)
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Illinois State Police are taking part in a 20-Mile Trooper project during Thanksgiving weekend.

This means a Trooper will be positioned every 20 miles along certain roadways to maximize visibility, enforce traffic laws, and assist stranded motorists. 

In Missouri, Troopers will be assigned along Interstates 29, 44, 55, and 70, as well as U.S. Highways 60 and 63.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Illinois State Police will take part in Operation CARE.

CARE (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) is a national program aiming to increase officer presence on Interstates and US highways.

Drivers can prepare to see an Illinois Trooper every 20 miles on Interstates 55, 57, and 80 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Illinois State Police advise to plan ahead, give plenty of time so you don't need to rush, anticipate your exits, use your turn signals, put the phone down and as always buckle up.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly