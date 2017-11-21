CARE: State Trooper every 20 miles on IL, MO interstates

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Illinois State Police are taking part in a 20-Mile Trooper project during Thanksgiving weekend.

This means a Trooper will be positioned every 20 miles along certain roadways to maximize visibility, enforce traffic laws, and assist stranded motorists.

In Missouri, Troopers will be assigned along Interstates 29, 44, 55, and 70, as well as U.S. Highways 60 and 63.

On Wednesday, Nov. 22, Illinois State Police will take part in Operation CARE.

CARE (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) is a national program aiming to increase officer presence on Interstates and US highways.

Drivers can prepare to see an Illinois Trooper every 20 miles on Interstates 55, 57, and 80 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Illinois State Police advise to plan ahead, give plenty of time so you don't need to rush, anticipate your exits, use your turn signals, put the phone down and as always buckle up.

