KY couple accused of hiding meth in truck

A Kentucky man and woman are facing drug-related charges after an investigation in McCracken County.

According to the sheriff's office, Kevin Terpening, 43, of Hopkinsville and Melissa Cusano were both arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Detectives found meth and other drug paraphernalia hidden in a truck and its spare tire on Nov. 20. The meth had a street value of $63,000.

Terpening had received a 20-year prison sentence in January of 2011 but was later released on parole.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and DEA Madisonville assisted McCracken County in the investigation that continues.

