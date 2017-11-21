KY couple accused of hiding meth in truck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KY couple accused of hiding meth in truck

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: McCracken County SO) (Source: McCracken County SO)
Kevin J. Terpening (Source: McCracken County SO) Kevin J. Terpening (Source: McCracken County SO)
Melissa Cusano (Source: McCracken County SO) Melissa Cusano (Source: McCracken County SO)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Kentucky man and woman are facing drug-related charges after an investigation in McCracken County.

According to the sheriff's office, Kevin Terpening, 43, of Hopkinsville and Melissa Cusano were both arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail.

Detectives found meth and other drug paraphernalia hidden in a truck and its spare tire on Nov. 20. The meth had a street value of $63,000.

Terpening had received a 20-year prison sentence in January of 2011 but was later released on parole.

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office and DEA Madisonville assisted McCracken County in the investigation that continues.

