Vienna high school student returns to classmates after 3 month stay in children's hospital

On his first day of school this year, Christian Bucher returned home as normally as any other day until he said he felt sudden headaches and started to vomit. According to his doctors, he had a severe brain clot that put pressure on his brain stem, putting him into a coma and threatening his life.

After having the clot removed and spending an additional three months at St. Louis Children's Hospital, Bucher was released last Thursday, Nov. 16.

This morning he returned to Vienna High School where the entire student body assembled to welcome him back home with thunderous applause.

"Honestly all the people that have been praying for me I didn't know that we were close friends like that," Bucher said.

According to Christian's mother, he should be back to school full time for the next six weeks. She also said he should be walking again after three months of physical therapy.

With his future looking good, Bucher said he is already planning on getting back into cross country and track. His best friend, Loren Webb said he is going to help him out every step of the way, but until then, he's just happy to have his best friend back.

"It was just - I didn't know what to think. I was just embracing all of the goodness," Webb said.

Bucher knows he has a long way to recover but has his mind set right to get through it.

"My attitude is to stay strong and don't give up," he said.

