Vienna high school student returns to classmates after 3 month s - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Vienna high school student returns to classmates after 3 month stay in children's hospital

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Taylor Clark/KFVS) (Source: Taylor Clark/KFVS)
VIENNA, IL (KFVS) -

On his first day of school this year, Christian Bucher returned home as normally as any other day until he said he felt sudden headaches and started to vomit. According to his doctors, he had a severe brain clot that put pressure on his brain stem, putting him into a coma and threatening his life. 

After having the clot removed and spending an additional three months at St. Louis Children's Hospital, Bucher was released last Thursday, Nov. 16.

This morning he returned to Vienna High School where the entire student body assembled to welcome him back home with thunderous applause. 

"Honestly all the people that have been praying for me I didn't know that we were close friends like that," Bucher said. 

According to Christian's mother, he should be back to school full time for the next six weeks. She also said he should be walking again after three months of physical therapy. 

With his future looking good, Bucher said he is already planning on getting back into cross country and track. His best friend, Loren Webb said he is going to help him out every step of the way, but until then, he's just happy to have his best friend back. 

"It was just - I didn't know what to think. I was just embracing all of the goodness," Webb said. 

Bucher knows he has a long way to recover but has his mind set right to get through it. 

"My attitude is to stay strong and don't give up," he said. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly