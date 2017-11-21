Carbondale, IL woman wins $750K lottery prize

An Illinois woman got an early Christmas gift thanks to her scratch-off Lottery ticket.

Buelah Simmons won $750,000 on the Ultimate Crossword ticket.

“I’m so happy to have this money to share with my family during the holidays!” she said when she presented her winning ticket at the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Fairview Heights. She also plans to donate to her church and favorite charity.

She bought her winning ticket at the Shell station in the 2300 block of Reed Station Parkway in Carbondale.

The gas station received $7,500, one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.