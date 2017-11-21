16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Proclamation in Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger read a proclamation about the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence in Cape Girardeau during the Nov. 21 City Council meeting.

The proclamation calls for all residents, and civic organizations, to support the work to end gender violence.

It also calls to eliminate the detrimental consequences gender violence has on the well-being of the community.

It runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10.

