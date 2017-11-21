16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Proclamation in Cape - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence Proclamation in Cape Girardeau

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger read a proclamation about the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Violence in Cape Girardeau during the Nov. 21 City Council meeting. 

The proclamation calls for all residents, and civic organizations, to support the work to end gender violence.

It also calls to eliminate the detrimental consequences gender violence has on the well-being of the community.

It runs from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10.

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

