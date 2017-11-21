Church donates $7500 to Salvation Army to kick off Christmas giv - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Church donates $7500 to Salvation Army to kick off Christmas giving season

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Lt. Matt DeGonia) (Source: Lt. Matt DeGonia)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau has donated $7500 to the Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau as part of the organization’s annual Christmas campaign. The Salvation Army helps thousands of people in Cape Girardeau County and the surrounding area year to year. 

“Our Christmas goal for this year is $300,000,” said Lt. Matt DeGonia. “Receiving a donation of $7,500 at the beginning of the campaign is a great way to start the season. It will go a long way to helping further The Salvation Army’s mission to meet human needs in Jesus name. For me personally, it is encouraging to know that area churches such as First Presbyterian understand and support the mission of The Salvation Army and are willing to stand with us to show Jesus’ love to those in our community.”

The Salvation Army’s kettle campaign runs until Dec. 23 and consists of bell-ringers outside of retail locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, and Perryville including West Park Mall, JCPenney, Hobby Lobby, Schnucks, Country Mart, Buchheit and Save-A-Lot before Thanksgiving and Walmart, Sam’s Club, Sears, Macy’s and Walgreens after Thanksgiving.

“We appreciate all of the local businesses that allow us to ring in front of their stores during our Christmas campaign,” says Lt. DeGonia. “Without them we couldn’t do what we do in the community.”

Donations can also be made online at tsacapegirardeau.org.

 For more information on the Christmas campaign, please visit tsacapegirardeau.org or call (573) 335-7000.

