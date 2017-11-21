Charlie Rose fired by CBS News following sexual misconduct allegations

Charlie Rose has reportedly been fired from CBS News following allegations of sexual misconduct.

In a statement, CBS President David Rhodes said, "There is absolutely nothing more important, in this or any organization, than ensuring a safe, professional workplace."

It was announced earlier that Rose was suspended.

PBS announced on Tuesday afternoon it had terminated its relationship with Rose.

His co-hosts on "CBS This Morning" sharply condemned their colleague on Tuesday after the airing of sexual misconduct allegations that included groping female staffers and walking around naked in front of them, saying that it's a time of reckoning in society.

On Monday, Rose tweeted his statement about the allegations:

My statement in full. pic.twitter.com/3kvFrqF2dT — Charlie Rose (@charlierose) November 20, 2017

