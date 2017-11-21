Carbondale encourages residents to participate in "Giving Tuesday".

The City of Carbondale is encouraging residents to participate in Giving Tuesday on November 28.

Every year, the City provides financial support for several nonprofit organizations in the community.

This includes the Boys and Girls Club, Attucks Community Services, Carbondale Main Street, Good Samaritan Ministries, The Women’s Center, Carbondale Community Arts, I Can Read and WDBX Community Radio.

In all, thirteen non-profit companies benefit from Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday giving season.

To participate in Giving Tuesday, visit www.southernillinoisgivingtuesday.org.

All charitable donations are tax deductible.

