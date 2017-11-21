Charging hoverboard starts fire at Cape Girardeau apartment

A charging hoverboard started a fire at a Cape Girardeau, Missouri apartment.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they responded to a report of a fire at 2842 Independence on Tuesday, November 21 at around 4:53 a.m. An adult and three children were in the apartment at the time.

As the crews went inside they said they found moderate smoke and heat on the second floor.

Firefighters say they found a small fire in a bedroom. However, because of the amount of smoke and heat and damage, the fire grew significantly but didn't have enough oxygen to reach a flashover and went out on its own.

Crews completely extinguished the fire and ventilated the building. They checked for a fire in the attic.

The fire was determined to have started from a battery-operated hoverboard that was being charged at a wall outlet.

According to the fire department, it was accidental and was caused by a lithium battery that overheated and caught fire while it was being charged.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.