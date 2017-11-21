Cotton Gin employee hurt after fall in Gideon, MO

A man was flown to a Memphis hospital after an incident at McCord's Cotton Gin in Gideon, Missouri.

According to New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens, an employee fell into a pit at the business this morning, Nov. 21.

The manager of the gin said the employee was working the night shift and was cleaning a duct when others heard him fall in a bin. This happened around 6 a.m.

According to the manager, an employee working at the time said the man climbed out of the bin and was flown to the hospital "under an abundance of caution."

The sheriff said first responders and an extrication team helped get the man out.

No word yet on the extent of the man's injuries.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.