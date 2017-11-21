First Alert: colder air moves in

Grant Dade said temperatures this evening will remain mild until late when much colder air moves in after midnight.



Lows by morning will be in the middle the to upper 20s.



For your busy travel day on Wednesday, the weather looks to cooperate, although it will be cold.

Highs will range from the lower 40s far north to middle 40s elsewhere.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday still look dry.

The nicest time to shop will actually be Friday afternoon as temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.