This week in country music: 1980 Kenny Rogers

Let's dip into the music archives and check out some of the most popular tunes being played on country radio from this week 37 years ago.

We're talking about 1980 and a lot of country acts were showing up on the pop charts. One of the biggest selling country acts of all time was just getting started. The 1980's belonged to Alabama and Why Lady Why became their second number one single.

At number four was Ronnie Milsap with Smoky Mountain Rain. It was his 16th number one single and one of his most popular songs. It was also a big crossover hit. It topped the Adult Contemporary Chart and climbed to number 24 on Billboard's Hot 100.

Crystal Gayle was another act enjoying crossover hits. If You Ever Change Your Mind was the first single from her These Days album. It was her 8th country chart topper and climbed into the top 20 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

A more traditional country artist was in the number two spot. She Can't Say That Anymore was the seventh straight top ten hit for John Conlee. The singer embarked on his music career late in life. Instead he became a licensed undertaker in his hometown of Versailles, Kentucky. In 1971, he moved to Nashville and in 1978, at the age of 32, he had his first hit single, Rose Colored Glasses which peaked at number five. .

And in the top spot for this week in '80 was Kenny Rogers with Lady. The song was written by Lionel Richie of the Commodores and was the biggest hit of Rogers hall of fame career. It was a huge crossover hit as well. It topped the Hot 100 chart for six weeks. Lady is ranked at number 47 on Billboard's All Time Hot 100 Chart. Lady was also a turning point for Richie. His production work on the song was his first outside the Commodores and played a key role in Richie's decision to leave the group for a solo career.

