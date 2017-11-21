Jackson named to list of top cities to raise a family in MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson named to list of top cities to raise a family in MO

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(KFVS) -

Home is where the heart is and one Heartland town made the top 20 list of places to put down roots in the state of Missouri.

Jackson made the list at number 20. Wildwood was named the top city.

According to Wallet Hub, their data team compared over 80 of the state's biggest cities. They looked at 21 key indicators of 'family-friendliness.'

That data set includes housing affordability to the quality of school system to the unemployment rate.

Here are the top 20 cities to raise a family in Missouri based on Wallet Hub's findings:

  1. Wildwood
  2. Dardenne Prairie
  3. Eureka
  4. Creve Coeur
  5. Chesterfield
  6. Wentzville
  7. Webster Groves
  8. Raymore
  9. O'Fallon
  10. Liberty
  11. Kirkwood
  12. Ballwin
  13. Lee's Summit
  14. St. Peters
  15. Manchester
  16. Town and Country
  17. Columbia
  18. Fort Leonard Wood
  19. Nixa
  20. Jackson

Farmington made the list at 44 and Cape Girardeau Ranked 49. Sikeston was at number 68, Poplar Bluff ranked 81, and Kennett came in near the bottom of the list at 84.

The worst city to raise a family in Missouri according to this survey? St. Louis.

You can read the whole list and some of the research behind it on Wallet Hub's website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:54 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:54:49 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

  • First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    First Alert: Rain is back overnight

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:53 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:53:10 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

    Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker. 

  • How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    How to deal with a grumpy goose

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 8:48 PM EDT2018-04-26 00:48:41 GMT
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)
    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations. (Source: Nathan Ellgren, KFVS)

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    As geese start laying their eggs this mating season, some make their nests in backyards and at urban parks which lead to potentially dangerous situations.

    •   
Powered by Frankly