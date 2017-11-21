Jackson named to list of top cities to raise a family in MO

Home is where the heart is and one Heartland town made the top 20 list of places to put down roots in the state of Missouri.

Jackson made the list at number 20. Wildwood was named the top city.

According to Wallet Hub, their data team compared over 80 of the state's biggest cities. They looked at 21 key indicators of 'family-friendliness.'

That data set includes housing affordability to the quality of school system to the unemployment rate.

Here are the top 20 cities to raise a family in Missouri based on Wallet Hub's findings:

Wildwood Dardenne Prairie Eureka Creve Coeur Chesterfield Wentzville Webster Groves Raymore O'Fallon Liberty Kirkwood Ballwin Lee's Summit St. Peters Manchester Town and Country Columbia Fort Leonard Wood Nixa Jackson

Farmington made the list at 44 and Cape Girardeau Ranked 49. Sikeston was at number 68, Poplar Bluff ranked 81, and Kennett came in near the bottom of the list at 84.

The worst city to raise a family in Missouri according to this survey? St. Louis.

You can read the whole list and some of the research behind it on Wallet Hub's website.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.