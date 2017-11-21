5 things to know Nov. 21

Good morning! It's Tuesday, November 21, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

If you have some errands left to run before Thanksgiving, Laura Wibbenmeyer says this is her pick day to get them finished. Temperatures this morning will be in the 40s and afternoon temperatures will peak well into the upper 50s. Tuesday will also be partly cloudy. Expect much colder temperatures on Wednesday morning. Wind chills could be in the teens to start the day. Highs will only reach the 40s with plenty of sunshine. Thanksgiving and Black Friday still look dry. The nicest time to shop will actually be Friday afternoon as temperatures will reach the upper 50s.

Making Headlines

3 persons of interest wanted in connection with a homicide in Charleston, MO: Three persons of interest are wanted in connection with a homicide in Charleston, Missouri. Officials are looking for Jumonta Moore, Deon Willis and Lamichael Williams.

IN CUSTODY: man wanted in connection with Kennett, MO shooting arrested: A man considered armed and dangerous after a shooting in Kennett, Missouri is behind bars.

Prepare before you hit the road: If you're among the nearly 51 million Americans who will travel this busy holiday season, make sure your car is in tip-top shape. And, once you head out, officers remind us all to obey the rules of the road.

Trump administration announces sanctions against North Korea: The Trump administration is due to announce new sanctions on North Korea on Tuesday after declaring it a state sponsor of terrorism in the latest push to isolate the pariah nation.

'CBS This Morning' to air for 1st time after Rose suspension: Norah O'Donnell and Gayle King will talk with the Washington Post reporter who wrote the article about the sexual misconduct allegations against Charlie Rose who has been suspended from CBS.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.