Holiday travel: prepare your vehicle, obey the rules of the road

Nearly 51 million Americans will hit the road this week to visit friends and family for Thanksgiving.

According to AAA, the week of Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

Those that opt to leave home for the holiday will travel 50 or more miles from home, according to AAA.

And law enforcement across the country encourage all drivers to obey the rules of the road.

According to Sergeant Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it's important to not become distracted while on the roads.

"We encourage people to obey all the traffic laws and not just the ones that they like," said Parrot. "But, all of them like the speed limit to seat belts, not driving distracted or anything like that."

Parrot adds that his organization will have a huge presence during Thanksgiving week. They will have at least one trooper stationed along the interstate every 20 miles.

Illinois State Police are taking part in the Click It or Ticket Campaign.

Troopers in Kentucky will set up several traffic safety checkpoints across the state to ensure drivers and their passengers are safely buckled in.

It's also important to check and make sure that your car is road ready. Check your tires, make sure your fluid levels are topped off, and of course, make sure you have enough fuel to get you where you're going.

