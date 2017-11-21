3-injured in New Madrid, Co. head-on crash

Two adults and one child were injured in a head-on crash in New Madrid County, Missouri on Monday, November 20, 2017.

The crash happened shortly after 5:38 p.m. on Route H, about one-mile East of Canalou.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Christy Gilmore, of New Madrid, crossed the center line of the road with her SUV and hit a car head-on.

Troopers say Gilmore received serious injuries in the crash and was flown to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car, 31-year-old Jessica Mitchem, of Sikeston, received moderate injuries and her passenger, a three-year-old boy received minor injuries.

Both were reportedly taken by ambulance to a Cape Girardeau hospital.

Troopers report everyone, but Mitchem, was wearing a seat belt.

Both vehicles were reportedly totaled in the crash and had to be towed from the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.