Crash involving squad car in Carbondale, IL injures 2

A crash involving a squad car in Carbondale, Illinois injured two people on Monday, Nov. 20.

According to the Illinois State Police, it happened on Mill Street at Illinois Avenue at 4:12 p.m.

The vehicles involved were a 2014 Ford Fiesta and a 2014 Ford Police Interceptor Squad Car.

A 29-year-old male Carbondale Police Officer, was on duty at Mill Street and University Avenue when he received a radio call indicating another officer needed assistance.

The officer stopped at the red light eastbound on Mill, activated the squad car’s emergency overhead lights and siren, then proceeded eastbound into the intersection after he observed that southbound traffic on University Avenue avenue was clear. He continued traveling eastbound through the intersection approaching Illinois Avenue.

Randolph was traveling northbound on Illinois Avenue approaching Mill street. She reported not seeing the squad car's emergency lights or hearing the siren.

Randolph did not yield to the officer's vehicle. The front the Ford Fiesta struck the passenger side of the squad car, causing major damage to both vehicles.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Randolph was cited for failure to yield to an authorized emergency vehicle.

