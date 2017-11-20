USGS: 2.1 Earthquake in SE MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

USGS: 2.1 Earthquake in SE MO

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: USGS) (Source: USGS)
MEMPHIS, TN (KFVS) -

A preliminary earthquake report from U.S. Geological Survey showed a 2.1 earthquake shook the ground in southeast Missouri.

It happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20.

The location was 3.5 miles south of Dobbs, Missouri and 23 miles south of Sikeston, Missouri.

