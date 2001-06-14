Power Paste

By: Amy Jacquin

You may put off trying to clean certain things because you know it'll be a tough job. Power Paste promises to make many of those tasks quick and painless, and it sounds so simple.

The $5 product is found at most big department stores, and promises to cut grease on contact; wipe away grime, tarnish and rust; and renew patio furniture. So that's what Amy tries first. Just add warm water to the orange putty-like gel, whip into a thick lather, and spread it on the stain.

After you cover everything you want to clean, let it soak for about a minute to loosen the stain. Then you're supposed to be able to wipe it off without any real scrubbing, and rinse it clean. But we do scrub. Quite a bit.

The first plastic table washes relatively clean, but it wasn't too dirty to begin with. The second table didn't wipe as clean as easily. Power Paste is supposed to take off sap and help your furniture look new again, but it definitely did not renew the tables. The aging, yellowing stains are still very visible. .

Amy moves on to a rusty, tarnished, and food-stained stove drip pan. Power Paste should muscle all that away. She uses plenty of foam, but you can't see any foaming action.

The drip pan is certainly cleaner now, but lots of rust and tarnish remain. Plus, Amy scrubbed harder and longer than what Power Paste claims is needed.

Save your money and use cleansers you already have in your cabinet instead. You'll get the same results. Power Paste is weak, and earns a 'D.'