Power Paste
By: Amy Jacquin
You may put off trying to clean certain things because you know it'll be a tough job. Power Paste promises to make many of those tasks quick and painless, and it sounds so simple.
The $5 product is found at most big department stores, and promises to cut grease on contact; wipe away grime, tarnish and rust; and renew patio furniture. So that's what Amy tries first. Just add warm water to the orange putty-like gel, whip into a thick lather, and spread it on the stain.
After you cover everything you want to clean, let it soak for about a minute to loosen the stain. Then you're supposed to be able to wipe it off without any real scrubbing, and rinse it clean. But we do scrub. Quite a bit.
The first plastic table washes relatively clean, but it wasn't too dirty to begin with. The second table didn't wipe as clean as easily. Power Paste is supposed to take off sap and help your furniture look new again, but it definitely did not renew the tables. The aging, yellowing stains are still very visible. .
Amy moves on to a rusty, tarnished, and food-stained stove drip pan. Power Paste should muscle all that away. She uses plenty of foam, but you can't see any foaming action.
The drip pan is certainly cleaner now, but lots of rust and tarnish remain. Plus, Amy scrubbed harder and longer than what Power Paste claims is needed.
Save your money and use cleansers you already have in your cabinet instead. You'll get the same results. Power Paste is weak, and earns a 'D.'
There is a chance for isolated showers/storms to develop especially in our southeastern half of the Heartland.
A Memorial Day Ceremony was held on Saturday at the Mound City National Cemetery honoring and remembering the people who served in the country's Armed Forces.
The East Prairie carnival was shut down a day early after reports of carnival employees making inappropriate remarks to young girls.
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened Friday, Nov.3 in Lone Oak.
The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.
An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."
It's every mother's worst nightmare. On Thursday, April 12, Shawn Winkler shot himself in the head in the garage of his Leland family home. He died three days later at 30 years old.
Beating the odds. It's the inspiring story of a 3-year-old Mississippi girl who doctors thought would never survive an awful diagnosis.
A man died from severe injuries he got while breaking into a house on Princess Street early Friday morning, according to the Wilmington Police Department.
