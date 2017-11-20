KSP to step up patrols over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Kentucky State Police troopers and Commercial Enforcement Officers will patrol high traffic areas over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

They will be cracking down on unsafe driving behaviors, such as speeding, reckless driving, and impaired driving. Troopers will also be on the lookout for seatbelt and child safety seat violations.

In 21016, there were five deaths on Kentucky roadways, four involved alcohol.

The official Thanksgiving Holiday begins Wednesday, November 22, 2017, at 6 p.m. and ends on Sunday, November 26, 2017, at 11:59 p.m.

