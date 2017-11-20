Kentucky mine employee sentenced for violating safety law

Charlie Rose has reportedly been fired from CBS News following allegations of sexual misconduct.
A man was flown to a Memphis hospital after an incident at McCord's Cotton Gin in Gideon, Missouri.
If you're hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, you need to check the travel forecast before you go!
Honeywell announced on Monday, November 20 that it will temporarily idle production at the Metropolis, Illinois site.
A charging hoverboard started a fire at a Cape Girardeau, Missouri apartment.
