Resident of home puts out flames of house fire in Poplar Bluff, MO

A house fire in Poplar Bluff, Missouri started on Spring and Mill Monday, Nov. 20.

A man who lives in the home said he was with a client when he heard about the fire.

"I got a call from my roommate that's been staying with me and my fiancee, babysitting the kid for me, me and her have been at work," he said. "She had gave me a phone call, told me that the bathroom had caught on fire, she had got the kids out."

He said he rushed over and a neighbor from across the street handed him baking soda to weaken the flames.

He said he believes a space heater lit a rug on fire.

The resident said a friend went to get a garden hose to put out the rest of the fire.

"I had my client run around the house to the back door to feed me the water hose in through the kitchen to the bathroom," he said. "So I was able to finish and completely put it out after that.

The home has no visible damage to the outside.

According to Poplar Bluff Fire Chief Ralph Stucker, the fire was at a home that has been converted into apartments.

Stucker said a woman who lived upstairs had black soot around her nose and mouth and had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The woman is reportedly in her 50s and is immobile. The Red Cross will find the family shelter for the night because the power has been turned off to the home.

A fire inspector is scheduled to visit the residence Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.