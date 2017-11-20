Tensions continue at Kelly High School, kindness wall set up

A week after a protest at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri, three members of the student body went before the school board to present their ideas to eliminate bullying in the district.

A week after a protest at Kelly High School in Benton, Missouri, three members of the student body went before the school board to present their ideas to eliminate bullying in the district.

A kindness wall overflowing with kind words form students and bullying information now hangs in the hall at Kelly High School.

These are just a few things the administration has done since the peaceful protest at the beginning of the month, but still, some Kelly parents want to see more.

Rob and a few other parents got together to brainstorm ideas on how the school could better handle issues.

"We've discussed changing the way the bullying is reported, we've discussed how the school needs to hold student teacher workshops on how to deal with racism, bullying sexual harassment," said Staggs.

He said once they come up with a plan they want to give it to the school board.

Superintendent Fara Jones said they will consider any ideas that parents bring to them, but if they want to be on the board meeting agenda they need to give 24 hours notice.

This isn't a problem all parents see.

Kimberly Beardslee said her daughter has a genetic disorder that causes her to cover most of her skin.

"I've not noticed anything as far as any bullying any discrimination or anything to my child what so ever and she's a child that could be bullied," said Beardslee.

Teacher Ryan Garnett calls it a positive school environment

"The kids take a lot of pride in where they come from, the teachers take a lot of pride in their relationships with the kids," said Garnett.

But still, Staggs and other parents want to stand up for their kids.

"I'm doing this for every student at that school currently and in the future," he explained.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.