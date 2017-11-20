Safety tips for the holiday season

The holiday season is upon the Heartland, here are a few reminders to prevent theft during this time of year.

The Missouri Insurance Information Service warns that crowded shopping malls, streets and parking lots can provide opportunities for theft.

Park your car in a brightly lit, well-traveled area. Be sure to lock your car and take the keys with you.

Place your purchases in the trunk or at least out of sight.

Avoid shopping alone. People in pairs or groups are less likely to be attacked than individuals traveling alone.

Take only the money you'll need if you’re paying for purchases with cash.

If you're paying with a card, make sure it is returned to you by the clerk.

Get your car keys ready before you walk into the parking area. Juggling packages while you look for your keys may make you a target for a thief.

Don't forget to keep your home safe as well. Here are some holiday home safety tips:

You want your live Christmas tree to be fresh before you buy it. If the needles fall off when you shake it, you should probably look for another tree.

Put your live tree in a sturdy stand and water it daily.

Keep the tree away from heat sources that can ignite the tree or dry it out. Never use lighted candles as Christmas tree decorations.

Keep holiday candles away from open windows, drapes and flammable materials.

Be sure the decorations you put on the tree are not flammable and that all tree lights have been approved by a recognized testing laboratory.

Unplug all tree lights while you're away from home or sleeping.

Check all sockets, wiring and bulbs before using them. Replace them if they are worn or rusted.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.