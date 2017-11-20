Safety tips for the holiday season - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Safety tips for the holiday season

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

The holiday season is upon the Heartland, here are a few reminders to prevent theft during this time of year.

The Missouri Insurance Information Service warns that crowded shopping malls, streets and parking lots can provide opportunities for theft. 

  • Park your car in a brightly lit, well-traveled area. Be sure to lock your car and take the keys with you.
  • Place your purchases in the trunk or at least out of sight.
  • Avoid shopping alone. People in pairs or groups are less likely to be attacked than individuals traveling alone.
  • Take only the money you'll need if you’re paying for purchases with cash.
  • If you're paying with a card, make sure it is returned to you by the clerk.
  • Get your car keys ready before you walk into the parking area. Juggling packages while you look for your keys may make you a target for a thief.

Don't forget to keep your home safe as well. Here are some holiday home safety tips:

  • You want your live Christmas tree to be fresh before you buy it. If the needles fall off when you shake it, you should probably look for another tree.
  • Put your live tree in a sturdy stand and water it daily.
  • Keep the tree away from heat sources that can ignite the tree or dry it out. Never use lighted candles as Christmas tree decorations.
  • Keep holiday candles away from open windows, drapes and flammable materials.
  • Be sure the decorations you put on the tree are not flammable and that all tree lights have been approved by a recognized testing laboratory.
  • Unplug all tree lights while you're away from home or sleeping.
  • Check all sockets, wiring and bulbs before using them. Replace them if they are worn or rusted.

