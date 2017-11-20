Missouri State Parks to hold public meetings on future of properties

Missouri State Parks will hold a series of public meetings in early December to discuss the future of three state park properties.

The three properties have not been developed and are closed.

Those include Ozark Mountain State Park in Taney County, Bryant Creek State Park in Douglas County and Jay Nixon State Park in Reynolds County.

Representatives from Missouri State Parks will be present at the meetings.

Public Meeting Schedule:

Ozark Mountain State Park

Monday, Dec. 4, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dewey Short Visitor Center

4500 State Highway 165, Branson, MO 65616

Bryant Creek State Park

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ava Community Center

108 Northeast 2nd Ave., Ava, MO 65608

Jay Nixon State Park

Thursday, Dec. 7, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park

148 Taum Sauk Trail, Middlebrook, MO 63656

Representatives will answer questions from the public on the future of the properties and to provide information about the properties.

The public will also have an opportunity to submit comments about the three properties on the Missouri State Parks website from Dec. 4 -15, 2017 at mostateparks.com.

