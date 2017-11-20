Southeast Missouri State University closed for Thanksgiving - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast Missouri State University closed for Thanksgiving

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University will observe the Thanksgiving holiday and fall break.

Classes will not be in session Nov. 20-24 and offices will be closed from Nov. 22-24.

Classes resume on Nov. 27. Offices will re-open the same day.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly