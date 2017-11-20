ISP: Driver has medical issue, vehicle overturns on I-57 in Jefferson Co., IL

On Interstate 57 a crash involving a Freightliner truck resulted in the vehicle overturning in Jefferson County, Illinois.

According to officers with the Illinois State Police, the crash happened at milepost 93 on Monday, Nov. 20.

John J. Garvilla, 56, of Saint Peters, MO, and a 15-year-old passenger were headed northbound on the roadway around noon.

An investigation revealed that the driver had a medical episode that caused him to lose control of the vehicle.

The truck drifted off to to the left shoulder and Garvilla attempted to bring it back onto the roadway while dealing with the medical issue. He overcorrected and the truck left the right side of the road.

Then, the vehicle overturned onto its side and came to a rest in the right lane and right shoulder.

After a crash investigation and clean up, all lanes of I-57 were reopened at 1:45 p.m.

