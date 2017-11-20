St. Louis Cardinals 2018 Spring Training hat unveiled - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

St. Louis Cardinals 2018 Spring Training hat unveiled

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
St Louis, MO (KFVS) -

Major League Baseball has unveiled it’s Spring Training 2018 hats for all 30 teams.

The big change is no embroidered logos. They will be replaced by rubber, according to CBS Sports.

The St. Louis Cardinals hat will be available for purchase on Nov. 24.

The caps are made by New Era and called “PROLIGHT 59FIFTY.”

