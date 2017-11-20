St. Louis Cardinals 2018 Spring Training hat unveiled

Major League Baseball has unveiled it’s Spring Training 2018 hats for all 30 teams.

The big change is no embroidered logos. They will be replaced by rubber, according to CBS Sports.

The St. Louis Cardinals hat will be available for purchase on Nov. 24.

The caps are made by New Era and called “PROLIGHT 59FIFTY.”

Take a look at our new 2018 #CardsSpringTraining and batting practice hats from @NewEraCap. Available at the Official Cardinals Team Store starting November 24. pic.twitter.com/A258Xc3kc8 — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) November 20, 2017

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.