St. Louis Cardinals 2018 Spring Training hat unveiled

Posted: Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:11 AM EST 2017-11-21 05:11:50 GMT Updated: Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:26 PM EST 2017-11-21 17:26:37 GMT Ryan throws 2 TD passes, Seattle's late rally falls short as Falcons beat Seahawks 34-31. Ryan throws 2 TD passes, Seattle's late rally falls short as Falcons beat Seahawks 34-31. Posted: Monday, November 20 2017 12:13 PM EST 2017-11-20 17:13:47 GMT Updated: Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:13 PM EST 2017-11-21 17:13:14 GMT Kansas coach David Beaty has apologized for his team captains not shaking hands with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, saying the move made during the pregame coin toss was unacceptable. Kansas coach David Beaty has apologized for his team captains not shaking hands with Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield, saying the move made during the pregame coin toss was unacceptable. Posted: Monday, November 20 2017 7:10 AM EST 2017-11-20 12:10:44 GMT Updated: Tuesday, November 21 2017 7:53 AM EST 2017-11-21 12:53:41 GMT
Trump tweeted early Monday: "Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."
Trump tweeted early Monday: "Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."
Posted: Monday, November 20 2017 4:40 AM EST 2017-11-20 09:40:31 GMT Updated: Monday, November 20 2017 6:31 PM EST 2017-11-20 23:31:48 GMT
If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.
If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.
Updated: Monday, November 20 2017 6:26 PM EST 2017-11-20 23:26:30 GMT (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
The Blues announced Monday they have activated Bouwmeester from injured reserve, meaning he will be eligible to return to lineup as early as Tuesday night when St. Louis hosts Edmonton at Scottrade Center.
The Blues announced Monday they have activated Bouwmeester from injured reserve, meaning he will be eligible to return to lineup as early as Tuesday night when St. Louis hosts Edmonton at Scottrade Center.