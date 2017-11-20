Former IL correctional officer pleaded guilty to assaulting inmate, sentenced to prison

A former correctional officer with the Illinois Department of Corrections has been sentenced to four months in Federal Prison for violating the federal civil rights of an inmate.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Dustin A. Fleming, 31, of DuQuoin was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 20 in United States District Court in Benton, Il to four months in federal prison.

The announcement was made by Donald S. Boyce the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

Fleming pleaded guilty on July 18 to assaulting and causing injury to a handcuffed inmate at the Pinckneyville Correctional Center. The actions were described as choking, punching, kneeing and kicking the inmate without any legal justification in violation of the United States Constitution. That incident occurred on October 15, 2016.

Fleming was also ordered to pay to the United States fines and special assessments of $200 and was placed on a two-year term of supervised release to follow his incarceration.

His employment was terminated following his guilty plea. The investigation leading to the charges and guilty plea was conducted by the Illinois State Police with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney James M. Cutchin.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.