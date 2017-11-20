Johnston City man sentenced on meth, ice related charges

Prosecutors said a Williamson County man was sentenced to more than 15 years behind bars for a number of drug-related charges.

Julian V. Rodriguez, 22, of Johnston City was sentenced to federal prison on Nov. 20, according to the US Attorney’s Office of Southern Illinois.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

The charges stem between December 2016 and January 23, 2017, in Williamson County.

Evidence at the hearings showed that Rodriguez was involved with co-defendant Johnathan Long and others in the distribution of ice and marihuana. Ice is methamphetamine which has a purity level of at least 80-percent, according to prosecutors.

On January 22, Rodriguez sold ice to a confidential source that was working for law enforcement. When agents executed a search warrant at the Johnson City residence of Rodriguez and Long, they found a number of guns, more than 200 grams of ice, cannabis, and a large amount cash.

At the sentencing, the judge found that Rodriguez was responsible for the distribution of 1.13 kilograms of ice and 224.90 kilograms of marijuana.

Rodriguez received more prison time for having firearms and for using his home for the distribution of drugs.

Long pleaded guilty to his involvement in the methamphetamine and gun charges is held without bond pending a January 30, 2018 sentencing hearing.

The investigation was conducted by the Southern Illinois Enforcement Group and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Williamson County States Attorney’s Offices also assisted in the investigation.

