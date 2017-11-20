Mt. Vernon, IL woman faces drug induced homicide charge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mt. Vernon, IL woman faces drug induced homicide charge

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Zia Flowers (Source: Mt. Vernon, IL PD) Zia Flowers (Source: Mt. Vernon, IL PD)
MOUNT VERNON, IL (KFVS) -

Police said a Mount Vernon, Illinois woman faces a drug-related homicide charge after an investigation.

Zia Flowers, 25, was arrested on a charge of drug-induced homicide, according to Mount Vernon Police Department.

This comes after an investigation into the Nov. 12 death of Lavelta Washington, 20, in the 600 block of S. 24th Street in Mt. Vernon.

Flowers' bond was set at $200,000.

Police said the investigation continues.

