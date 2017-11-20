Statue of Dick Butkus going up at Illinois

Trump tweeted early Monday: "Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."
Trump tweeted early Monday: "Great disrespect! Next time NFL should suspend him for remainder of season. Attendance and ratings way down."
If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.
If all goes well, the dome that opened in 1992 will be flattened within about 15 seconds.
The Blues announced Monday they have activated Bouwmeester from injured reserve, meaning he will be eligible to return to lineup as early as Tuesday night when St. Louis hosts Edmonton at Scottrade Center.
The Blues announced Monday they have activated Bouwmeester from injured reserve, meaning he will be eligible to return to lineup as early as Tuesday night when St. Louis hosts Edmonton at Scottrade Center.