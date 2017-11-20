NWS: 3 EF0 tornadoes briefly touched down in Illinois

Three EF0 tornadoes touched down in Illinois after severe weather hit the Heartland on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Monday afternoon on November 20, meteorologists from the US National Weather Service Paducah Kentucky and the City of Du Quoin EMA Coordinator assessed the damage from thunderstorms that affected the City early Saturday afternoon.

The team determined that an EF0 Tornado, with a width of 30 yards, a length of .65 miles, and peak winds of 65mph had occurred.

It was determined that the small Tornado touched down in the 500 block of N. Division St., and proceeded East through the residential area, including Smith Ave, on the NE part of town before lifting near the Philadelphia Baptist Church on E. Cole St.

The National Weather Service in Paducah reported two EF0 tornadoes briefly touched down in Massac County, Illinois on Saturday, November 18.

According to NWS, the storm survey showed the tornadoes were near Round Knob in Massac County.

A father and his baby daughter died in Union County, Ill. after a tree fell on their mobile home on Saturday. According to the coroner, a gust of wind brought the tree down just after 6 a.m.

