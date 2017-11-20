Top 25 deals to look for on Black Friday

Black Friday is all about the deals and BestBlackFriday.com has rounded up the top 25 deals for 2017.

The experts said that a lot of the deals will be available online, but the really good deals are in-store only.

Here's the list:

Sharp 50-inch Class LED 2160p Smart 4k Ultra HD Roku TV for $179.99 (save $320) at Best Buy Free $300 Walmart Gift Card W/Purchase of Apple iPhone X or 8 (AT&T or Verizon) at Walmart Sony Playstation 4 1TB Console + $60 Kohl’s Cash for $199.99 (save $100) at Kohl's Microsoft Xbox One S 500GB Console + $45 Kohl’s Cash for $189.99 (save $90) at Kohl's 32-inch 720p TV (brand unknown) for $69.99 at Amazon 49-inch 4K TV (brand unknown) for $159.99 at Amazon Google Home Mini + Walmart $25 Shopping Offer for $29 (save $20) at Walmart Amazon Echo Dot for $29.99 (save $20) at Amazon Apple MacBook Pro models up to $250 off at Best Buy Sony PlayStation 4 Pro Console for $349.99 (save $50) at GameStop Pre-owned Microsoft Xbox 360 for $0 After Rebate at GameStop Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Bundle with Wi-Fi connectivity + $135 Kohl’s Cash for $449.99 (save $300) at Kohl's Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Note8, S8, or S8+ with activation at Best Buy All New Amazon Echo for $79.99 (save $20) at Amazon Toshiba 55-inch Class LED 2160p 4K Ultra HD TV for $279.99 (save $220) at Best Buy Lenovo 15.6-inch Laptop AMD A6-Series 4GB Memory for $179.99 (save $100) at Best Buy Fitbit Charge 2 Fitness Wristband or Fitbit Alta HR Fitness Wristband + $30 Kohl’s Cash for $99.99 Each (save $50 on Each) at Kohl's Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi (5th Generation) for $249 (save $80) at Walmart PlayStation 4 GranTurismo Sport VR Bundle for $299 (save $100) at Walmart Amazon Fire HD 10 for $99.99 (save $50) at Amazon Macy’s 10 Free Doorbusters After Rebate at Macy's Hatchimals Glittering Garden + $20 Target Gift Card for $54.99 (save $5) at Target Ninja Bar Coffee Maker or Professional Kitchen System for $99.99 Each (save $100 on Each) at Target Select Dyson Vacuum Cleaners (save over 50%) at Macy's Haier 55-in 4K Ultra HDTV + $90 Kohl’s Cash for $299.99 (save $100) at Kohl's

CLICK HERE if you want to check out the Black Friday ads for yourself.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.