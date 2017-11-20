2017 Holiday programming on KFVS12 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2017 Holiday programming on KFVS12

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Grab a blanket and some hot cocoa. It's that time of year again for your favorite holiday specials!

The following will air on KFVS12 in November and December:

  • Thursday, Nov. 23 from 8-11 a.m. - The Thanksgiving Day Parade
  • Friday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. - Frosty the Snowman
  • Friday, Nov. 24 at 7:30 p.m. - Frosty Returns
  • Saturday, Nov. 25 from 7-8 p.m. - Robbie the Reindeer: Hooves of Fire and Legend of the Lost Tribe
  • Saturday, Nov. 25 from 8-9 p.m. - The Story of Santa Claus
  • Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. - Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer

Stay tuned for more. You can click here for a full programming schedule.

