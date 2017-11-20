Cardinals make trade offer for NL MVP Stanton

The St. Louis Cardinals have officially made a trade offer for reigning National League MVP Award winner Giancarlo Stanton.

The Cardinals join the San Francisco Giants in making a formal offer to the Marlins for Stanton. A proposal is also expected soon from the Red Sox.

Stanton hit 59 home runs in the 2017 season with 132 RBI.

The details of the Cardinals' offer have not been made public.

