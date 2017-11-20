Thanksgiving 2017 travel forecast

This is often a very active (read: wet, stormy, bad for travelers of all sorts) time of year, but for much of the nation, the days ahead is going to be unusually dry.

On Tuesday, the weather pattern in the Heartland will be dry and relatively pleasant despite a mostly dry cold front that will sweep in from the northwest later in the day.

There will be some light rain and snow with this system over the Great Lakes and into parts of the northeast on Tuesday, but nothing terribly heavy is expected.

For example, Chicago is forecasting a chance of a little light rain.

There will be some showers and even some thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast from Texas east into Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

The heaviest precipitation on Tuesday will be some heavy rain along the northwest coast and there could be some areas of heavy snow over some of the mountains in the northwest and the northern Rockies, as close to us as northern Colorado and western Wyoming.

Always keep in mind, as you travel in the winter, your vehicle should be in extra good condition, and you should have clothing that is suitable for the worst weather you are likely to encounter, regardless of how nice it is where you start.

