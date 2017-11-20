Honeywell to 'reduce workforce by 170 positions;' temporarily idle Metropolis, IL site

Honeywell announced on Monday, November 20 that it will temporarily idle production at the Metropolis, Illinois site.

In a statement on the company's website, "minimal operations" will be maintained for a restart if business conditions improve.

According to a Honeywell spokesperson, there are 200 full-time employees at the facility, This includes both hourly and salaried positions.

The spokesperson said Honeywell intends to reduce the workforce at the plant by approximately 170 positions, including 81 union positions and 86 salaried positions, as well as contractors.

Salaried employees will be eligible for severance while hourly workers are eligible for severance under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement according to the spokesperson.

Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel said that this will affect the entire town as most of the employees will find other jobs in other communities. Also with fewer people from there filling the jobs, the taxes that the city see's will decrease as people work out of the town. This can cause the funds for repairs and upkeep around the city to go down.

"A lot of good jobs," said McDaniel. "It just hurts the economy."

Even if the facility can go back to full-time production in 2020 like the release below says. McDaniel said it is still going to be bad for Metropolis.

"Some people would say, well somebody is going to fill that job. Granted, somebody will fill those jobs but it's not going to be our family and our citizens," McDaniel said.

You can read the full statement from Honeywell below:

"The nuclear industry continues to experience significant challenges and is currently oversupplied with UF6 worldwide. In particular, the decrease in demand in Japan and Germany following the Fukushima disaster has had a significant impact on the industry and continues to create an over-supplied market for the uranium fuel cycle, and a downward trend in the uranium markets. According to analysis from Energy Resource International, since Fukushima, global demand for nuclear fuel has dropped 15 percent, with demand not anticipated to rise before 2020. "As a result of this business outlook, Honeywell plans to temporarily idle production of UF6 at its Metropolis site, while maintaining minimal operations to support a future restart should business conditions improve. Because of this, the company intends to reduce the full-time workforce at the plant by 170 positions, as well as a number of contractor positions. Honeywell intends to restart once business conditions improve and will keep the plant in a state of readiness and continue to support minimal on-site operations to ensure a successful restart."

In January 2017, the company announced layoffs at the Metropolis site, including 22 full-time positions and "a portion of the plant's contractor team."

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.