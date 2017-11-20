Elephants on the interstate make for a good story

Talk about a crazy Monday!

A call about a tractor-trailer fire on Interstate 24 near Chattanooga, Tennessee turned into something much bigger.

According to a post on the Chattanooga Fire Department's Facebook page, the fire call came in around 2 a.m. on Nov. 20, just over the border in Georgia.

Firefighters quickly realized the tractor was on fire, but the trailer was not. And there were three African Elephants in the trailer!

The owners were able to get all three out of the trailer safety and gave them some hay to eat while crews worked the fire.

Another tractor came to the scene to get the elephants and their owners on their way to Sarasota, Florida.

Thankfully, no animals or humans were hurt.

