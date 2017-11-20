Off-duty officer killed in crash in Washington County, MO

An off-duty police officer from Potosi, Missouri was killed in a crash in Washington County, Mo.

It happened at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 19 on MO 47.

According to a spokesperson for the Terre Du Lac Police Department, Adam King, 28, had just gotten off duty when the crash happened.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report shows King was driving north when his Jeep went off the road.

King reportedly over-corrected and his Jeep flipped and hit a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

He died at the scene of the crash.

Officer King leaves behind a wife and his children.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.