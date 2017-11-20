Cram the Cruiser holiday food drive underway in southern IL

Troopers with the Illinois State Police hope you'll help them make the holidays a little brighter for families in southern Illinois.

This is the first year of the drive which is designed to provide non-perishable food for families in need.

“The public’s spirit of giving around the holidays can make a real difference for many families struggling financially during the holiday season. It’s a noble act that provides a genuine public service and something we are proud to be part of,” said Lieutenant Michael Alvey, the ISP District 13/22 Interim Commander.

The drive runs through Dec. 3.

Cruisers will be set up at Kroger stores in Marion and Carbondale. There will also be collection boxes at all Kroger stores throughout the area.

Suggested donations include canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, chili or spaghetti sauce, brownie and cake mixes, coffee, water, powdered milk and juices.

