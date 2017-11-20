Cram the Cruiser holiday food drive underway in southern IL

Charlie Rose has reportedly been fired from CBS News following allegations of sexual misconduct.
Charlie Rose has reportedly been fired from CBS News following allegations of sexual misconduct.
A man was flown to a Memphis hospital after an incident at McCord's Cotton Gin in Gideon, Missouri.
A man was flown to a Memphis hospital after an incident at McCord's Cotton Gin in Gideon, Missouri.
If you're hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, you need to check the travel forecast before you go!
If you're hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, you need to check the travel forecast before you go!
Honeywell announced on Monday, November 20 that it will temporarily idle production at the Metropolis, Illinois site.
Honeywell announced on Monday, November 20 that it will temporarily idle production at the Metropolis, Illinois site.
A charging hoverboard started a fire at a Cape Girardeau, Missouri apartment.
A charging hoverboard started a fire at a Cape Girardeau, Missouri apartment.
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.
A young boy who was nearly choked to death by his own father gets a happy ending to his story, for himself and his siblings.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
Shelby Isaac was found guilty on two counts of second-degree murder in the shooting and killing E.J. Tate, his girlfriend Edwina Thomas, and their unborn child in January 2016.
The woman was quoted by police as saying she put the bodies into concrete from 1992 through 1997 because she had been too poor to raise them, but she had been filled with guilt over the years.
The woman was quoted by police as saying she put the bodies into concrete from 1992 through 1997 because she had been too poor to raise them, but she had been filled with guilt over the years.
Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVain
Outside P.J.' Champion-Sallie's house is a purple flag. The text on the flag reads: Christina Marie Westfall, 9/6/92 - 5/20-17, Overdose Awareness #NotInVain
CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.
CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.
A U.S. official says investigators believe a border patrol agent who died in Texas after suffering extensive injuries to his head and body may have fallen down a 14-foot culvert.
A U.S. official says investigators believe a border patrol agent who died in Texas after suffering extensive injuries to his head and body may have fallen down a 14-foot culvert.
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.
An Atlanta television station says video secretly recorded in a nursing home in 2014 shows nurses laughing while they try to start an oxygen machine and an 89-year-old World War II veteran dies.
The father is charged with murder, sexual assault, child endangerment and assault on a police officer.
The father is charged with murder, sexual assault, child endangerment and assault on a police officer.
Saturday morning was a close call for two best friends who were deer hunting in Manchester State Forest in Sumter County.
Saturday morning was a close call for two best friends who were deer hunting in Manchester State Forest in Sumter County.
Pender County officials have released a 911 call that reveals the frantic moments after a mother shot her 14-year-old son and then turned the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide.
Pender County officials have released a 911 call that reveals the frantic moments after a mother shot her 14-year-old son and then turned the gun on herself in an apparent murder-suicide.